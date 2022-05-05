475 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $17.68 on Thursday, reaching $458.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,863. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $479.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.84. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $448.54 and a twelve month high of $533.57.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.