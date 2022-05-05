4,876 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.73. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -603.11%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($131.17) to £115 ($143.66) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($112.43) to £110 ($137.41) in a report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

