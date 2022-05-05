5,015 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Bought by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,015 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,995,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after buying an additional 2,369,876 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,027,000 after buying an additional 560,536 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,520,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,021,000 after buying an additional 375,583 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $75.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average of $89.10.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.65.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

