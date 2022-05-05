502 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Acquired by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.01. 61,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,715,302. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day moving average is $73.64. The firm has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

