528,419 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Bought by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 528,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,319,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 21.5% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Gpwm LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $44.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,050. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $52.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.07.

