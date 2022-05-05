55I LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

55I LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

VGK opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average is $64.91. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

