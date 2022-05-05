55I LLC Buys 1,039 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned 0.13% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,820.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 64,491 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period.

Shares of SYLD stock opened at $65.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.95. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $68.25.

