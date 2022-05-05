55I LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

55I LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $65.41 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $71.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.312 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

