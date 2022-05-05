55I LLC Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

55I LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMBS. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 725,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,201,000 after acquiring an additional 93,832 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $48.57 on Thursday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.72.

