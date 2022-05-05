55I LLC Has $648,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resource Planning Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $116.81 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $112.83 and a 12 month high of $142.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.04.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.