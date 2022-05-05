55I LLC Invests $538,000 in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSTZ. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,377,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 53,069 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 472,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 41,302 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 114,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 26,629 shares during the period.

BSTZ stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $43.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

