55I LLC Makes New $608,000 Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

55I LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2,543.1% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 823,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 791,864 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 234,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $348,000.

Shares of CII stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

