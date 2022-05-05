55I LLC Purchases 447 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $256.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.72. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $238.32 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $186.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.14.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

