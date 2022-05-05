55I LLC Purchases 847 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

55I LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 29.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,594,000.

MUI stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

