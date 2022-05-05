55I LLC Purchases New Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

55I LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RQI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,221,000 after purchasing an additional 279,379 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $18.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

