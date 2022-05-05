55I LLC Reduces Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

55I LLC reduced its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,909,000 after buying an additional 1,594,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after buying an additional 968,566 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 415.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 887,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 715,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 108.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 528,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at $10,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 140.15%. The business had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 4,642 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

