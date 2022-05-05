55I LLC Takes $472,000 Position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

55I LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 529,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 267,968 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,766 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,257,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after purchasing an additional 62,930 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $683,000.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,588.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager William Stuart Broadbent bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

