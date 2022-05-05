55I LLC Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

55I LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 36,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

NYSE:LOW opened at $207.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.89. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

