$610.13 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) to post sales of $610.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $575.39 million to $640.10 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $472.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.58) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.90.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $116,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,498. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 74.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 12.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

ALGT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,108. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.73. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.47. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $132.03 and a 1 year high of $244.42.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.