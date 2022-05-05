6,330 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,674 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

RJF stock opened at $103.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.61. Raymond James has a one year low of $81.96 and a one year high of $117.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

About Raymond James (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.