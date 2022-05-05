63,750 Shares in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA) Purchased by B. Riley Asset Management LLC

B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Lakeshore Acquisition I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,637,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LAAA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.92. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,452. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

