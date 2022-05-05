6,589 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in NetApp by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after acquiring an additional 74,894 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,073,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after buying an additional 24,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $135,558,000 after buying an additional 511,574 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.26.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.04 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day moving average is $86.57.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,217,998. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

