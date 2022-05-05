6,638 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after buying an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,644,000 after buying an additional 1,789,008 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $76,861,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 21.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,619,000 after buying an additional 1,023,515 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $62.91 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $93.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day moving average of $72.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,765,641.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $551,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,461,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,841,829 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

