6,975 Shares in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,786,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,163,000 after buying an additional 46,857 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,488,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,664,000 after purchasing an additional 36,622 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 286,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,958,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOH opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.43. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $73.88 and a 1-year high of $95.95.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 35.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

