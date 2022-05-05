761,128 Shares in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Acquired by B. Riley Asset Management LLC

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 761,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000. Perpetua Resources makes up about 1.4% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Perpetua Resources by 458.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPTA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perpetua Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ PPTA traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 158,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,728. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $9.42.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

