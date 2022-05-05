822 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Acquired by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,304.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.
VMBS stock opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.51. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $53.69.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
