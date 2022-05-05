822 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Acquired by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,304.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VMBS stock opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.51. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $53.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.