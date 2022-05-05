8,450 Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Macy’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Macy’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on M. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

