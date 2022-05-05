$9.24 EPS Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $9.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.01 to $9.97. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $25.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $42.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.53 to $47.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $45.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.66 to $47.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.09 EPS.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $27.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $633.15. 11,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,248. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $478.40 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $677.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $642.23.

In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total transaction of $4,163,466.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,559 shares of company stock valued at $30,297,368. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

