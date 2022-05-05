91,265 Shares in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ) Purchased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 91,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,492,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFLQ. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 138,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VFLQ traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.24. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.36 and its 200-day moving average is $108.39.

