$97.50 Million in Sales Expected for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) to post sales of $97.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.10 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will report full-year sales of $487.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $490.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $604.33 million, with estimates ranging from $600.70 million to $607.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 79,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,797. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

