9,883 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.9% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

VIG traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.15. 231,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,027. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $150.44 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.25 and a 200 day moving average of $163.06.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

