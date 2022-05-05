A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

A10 Networks has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE ATEN opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $19.05.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 4,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $71,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,617 shares of company stock valued at $412,028 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 71,998 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 450,950 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 36,985 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 351,573 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 64,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A10 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

A10 Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

