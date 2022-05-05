Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Cut by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,786 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 57,765 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $3,360,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $696,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 134,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $18,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $55,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,686,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.46. The firm has a market cap of $199.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

