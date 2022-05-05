Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $70.77. 10,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,863. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $719,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.