Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $13.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.67. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $24.42.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,964.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $303,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,910,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,797. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 91.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

