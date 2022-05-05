ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.05

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 3995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $781.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.