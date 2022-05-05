Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,762 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $568,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 135,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,963,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.75.

ADBE stock traded up $13.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $421.44. The company had a trading volume of 181,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.82. The company has a market capitalization of $199.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $394.04 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

