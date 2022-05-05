Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,826 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.0% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $593,241,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $445,585,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 13.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after purchasing an additional 467,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Adobe by 17.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,377,882,000 after purchasing an additional 349,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.75.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $22.84 on Thursday, reaching $400.51. 3,504,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $394.04 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $189.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $437.14 and a 200-day moving average of $530.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

