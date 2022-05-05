Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Advanced Energy Industries has a payout ratio of 6.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $6.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

AEIS opened at $83.44 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.38.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 375,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,169,000 after acquiring an additional 33,040 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1,016.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 336,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,642,000 after acquiring an additional 306,370 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEIS. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

