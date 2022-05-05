Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at KeyCorp

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut Advanced Micro Devices from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $99.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,986,142. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

