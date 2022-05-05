Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Standpoint Research lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.65.

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$11.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$3.28 and a one year high of C$11.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$159.26 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 1.2100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total transaction of C$1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,162,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,714,470.48. Also, Director Andy Mah sold 114,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$1,135,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 863,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,599,802.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 339,000 shares of company stock worth $3,122,475.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

