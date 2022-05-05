Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $64.46

Shares of Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.46 and last traded at $65.64, with a volume of 19513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.24.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.45.
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.
