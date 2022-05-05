Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Announces Earnings Results

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.20 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 6.57%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

AJRD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.41. 1,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,276. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $49.84.

Several analysts have recently commented on AJRD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,286,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,497,000 after acquiring an additional 317,783 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 560,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 80,363 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 30,622 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 282.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 23,514 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

