Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AFRM. Jefferies Financial Group cut Affirm from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Affirm from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.06.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.67. Affirm has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 1,091,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,387,627.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,785,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,847,847.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Affirm by 822.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 45,879 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 1,138.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 320.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 34,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Affirm during the third quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

