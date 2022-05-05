AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.70-11.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.5-12.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.32 billion.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,075. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO has a 1 year low of $108.56 and a 1 year high of $156.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.71.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 6.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.91.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AGCO by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,711,000 after acquiring an additional 90,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AGCO by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in AGCO by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $942,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.