Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Monday, May 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.68.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

