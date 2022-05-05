Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on API. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.07.

Agora stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.08. 24,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.50. Agora has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.76 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 43.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agora will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Agora by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 216,900 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agora in the 1st quarter worth about $6,091,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Agora by 619.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 182,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 157,460 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Agora by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,908,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 929,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

