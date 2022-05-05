Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Agree Realty stock opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average is $67.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 157.87%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 345,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,672,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

