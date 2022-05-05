AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 160,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,429,000 after buying an additional 20,681 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 111,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,881 shares of company stock worth $5,199,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $5.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.80. 3,907,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,799. The stock has a market cap of $159.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.22 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

