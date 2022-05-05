AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 301 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,102,000 after acquiring an additional 90,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,479,000 after buying an additional 117,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,235,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,981,000 after buying an additional 88,457 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,572,000 after buying an additional 26,061 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,942,000 after buying an additional 311,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.92.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $8.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.01. 1,785,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,132. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.21. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.25 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

